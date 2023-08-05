Simone Biles makes her return to gymnastics

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles looks to be nearing a much anticipated return to gymnastics this weekend at the Core Hydration Classic Competition in Chicago, Illinois.

The 26-year-old was filmed practicing on Friday for the U.S. Classic after taking a step back from competing where Biles withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Biles suffered from what's known as "the twisties," a condition where gymnasts lose track of their position mid-air.

Biles ended up competing in the balance beam event where she won a bronze medal after withdrawing from most competitions due to suffering from anxiety.

Now the most decorated gymnast says shes excited to get back out on the competition floor.

The meet is the final qualifier for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships which will be held in San Jose, California, Aug. 24th-27th.