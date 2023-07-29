SLO Blues celebrate last fireworks night of season with a win against Orange County Riptide

The SLO Blues hosted the Orange County Riptide in their last home stand of the season.

The Blues and the Riptide were tied at two until Jason Hanson sent a base hit up the middle to plate JT Rican to take the lead.

Sam DeCarlo sent a line drive over Riptide third baseman Connor McGuire to bring home Jeriah Lewis and Rican.

The Blues defeated the Riptide 5-2 in the first game of the three-game series.

Marc Byrum earned the win after coming in relief of starter Ryan Baum who gave up two runs in three innings.

Byrum gave up just four hits in four innings of work, no earned runs, striking out three and allowing one walk.

Kyle Dunning earned the save, striking out the last batter of the game to close out his two innings of work.

JT Rican, the redshirt freshman from the University of Oregon, lead the way crossing home plate three times and going 1-for-2 with a walk.

Blues and Riptide play a double-header at Sinsheimer Stadium at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.