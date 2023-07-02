SLO Blues drop game two to the MLB Academy Barons 3-2 in home series

The SLO Blues lost to the MLB Academy Barons Saturday afternoon by a final score of 3-2.
The Barons led 2-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning.
Theo Hardy got things started for the Blues with a double down the first base line with one out.
Hardy scored on a steal attempt to third base after Baron's catcher Alexander Laureano overthrew Thomas Williams at third base.
Tied 2-2 entering the top of the ninth, Maxwell Dias led off the inning with a double to get the Baron's going.
Andrew Ramirez grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning with the Blues electing to nab Dias at third for out number one.
With runners on first and third, Justin Baldwin hit a blooper just shallow enough in left field for outfielder Giovanni Blanchette to scrape the grass with his glove, unable to come up with a clean catch. That hit sent home Crixtian Taveres for the game-winning run.
The SLO Blues host the Ventura County Pirates Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Sinsheimer Stadium.