SLO Blues drop game two to the MLB Academy Barons 3-2 in home series

The SLO Blues lost to the MLB Academy Barons Saturday afternoon by a final score of 3-2.

The Barons led 2-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning.

Theo Hardy got things started for the Blues with a double down the first base line with one out.

Hardy scored on a steal attempt to third base after Baron's catcher Alexander Laureano overthrew Thomas Williams at third base.

Tied 2-2 entering the top of the ninth, Maxwell Dias led off the inning with a double to get the Baron's going.

Andrew Ramirez grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning with the Blues electing to nab Dias at third for out number one.

With runners on first and third, Justin Baldwin hit a blooper just shallow enough in left field for outfielder Giovanni Blanchette to scrape the grass with his glove, unable to come up with a clean catch. That hit sent home Crixtian Taveres for the game-winning run.

The SLO Blues host the Ventura County Pirates Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Sinsheimer Stadium.