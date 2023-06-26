SLO Blues drop home series against the Humboldt Crabs, losing Sunday's match up 13-4

The SLO Blues lost to the Humboldt Crabs during sunday afternoon's matchup, 13-4.

Blues (11-9) remain above .500 for the first 20 games of the season.

The Crabs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and padded nine more runs in the sixth and seventh innings to create an impossible deficit for the Blues to climb.

The Crabs' 13 runs came off of 19 hits, meanwhile the Blues' 13 hits only allowed four runs to cross home plate.

Blues host the Conejo Oaks Tuesday and Wednesday this week at Sinsheimer Stadium at 6 p.m.