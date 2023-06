The SLO Blues snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon with a 5-0 win over the Humboldt Crabs.

The win tallied their third shutout of the season and their first in nearly a month.

Pitching won the game for the Blues as the pitchers combined allowed five hits, one walk, and no earned runs.

The home team tallied 10 hits and five runs.

Blues host the Crabs at Sinsheimer Stadium at 2 p.m. on Sunday.