SLO Blues split double-header against MLB Academy Barons in Compton

Game One

The Blues' offense fell short in a 2-1 loss against the MLB Academy Barons to begin the double-header.

Barons' pitcher Ruben Del Castillo earned the win for the shortened seven-inning game and posts a 1.96 ERA on the summer season.

Del Castillo pitched all seven innings, giving up eight hits, one earned run, one walk, while striking out five.

The SLO Blues out-hit the Barons 8-7, but couldn't get the bats going with runners in scoring position, leaving eight on base.

Kody Darcy provided the only run for the Blues with a single in the top of the fourth inning, scoring Matt Masciangelo who led off the inning with a single.

Game Two

Nipomo native Kaden Tynes earned the win in the 7-4 victory against the Barons Sunday evening.

The Blues powered through game two with late offensive prowess powered by the bats of Jacob Ruley and Kody Darcy who each hit home runs in game two's victory.

Ruley's homer came in the top of the sixth inning, bringing home three runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Darcy's solo shot came in the top of the seventh inning to keep the three-run lead after the Barons scored two in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Matthew Gonzales earned the save as the Blues improved to 13-16 on the season.

The Blues face the Arroyo Seco Saints on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Jackie Robinson Stadium.