SLO Blues sweep Coastal Dodgers in season series opener

The Coastal Dodgers headed north up to the central coast to face the SLO Blues in the Blue's season series opener.

The Blues bested the Dodgers on Friday by a score of 5-0.

Game two set off Saturday evening at Sinsheimer Park, San Luis Obispo and the Blues finished off the Dodgers 8-4 for the series sweep.

Kaden Tynes struck out the last four batters faced to close out the game in the 15 strikouts the Blues pitchers had altogether on the evening.

Alek Naran pitched 4.1 innings allowing two runs.

The onslought of eight runs came on nine Blues hits.

The SLO Blues are 2-0 to start the 2023 season and face off against the Bay Area Admirals at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 27.