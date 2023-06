The SLO Blues defeated the Solano Mudcats Sunday afternoon 19-6 at Sinsheimer Stadium.

The Blues have won five of their last seven to start the season.

Once down 6-1, the Blues scored seven runs to lead 8-6 then followed the next inning with another offensive onslought that capitalized over many Mudcat errors.

The Blues won the series 2-1 and will host the Menlo Park Legends at Sinsheimer Stadium in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m.