SLO CAL Open hosted by Surfing for Hope returns to Morro Bay Dec. 4-10

The World Surf League North America Qualifying Series is back on the central coast and this time around, its Morro Bay hosting the event.

The Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic starts on Monday at 8 a.m. and will finish up on Sunday, Dec. 10.

This event marks the halfway point of the 2023-2024 qualifying series.

1,000 points are on the line toward the 2024 Challenger Series qualification.

96 males and 40 females are set to compete this year.

Last year, Surfing for Hope hosted the World Surfing League Longboard Qualifying Series event in Pismo Beach.

Surfing for Hope Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created to help ease the difficulty of cancer through the healing powers of surfing and ocean life.

A benefit concert will be held on Friday at SLO Brew Rock.