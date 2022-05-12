SLO High swim and dive team competing at CIF State this weekend

The San Luis Obispo High School swim and dive team is headed to the CIF State Championship. Seven student-athletes are looking to place at state at Clovis West this weekend.

Senior diver Malia Maire is headed to state for the first time after winning CIF and breaking the school record in diving then reestablishing two more times. Junior diver Justin Dolezal will compete at the state championship for the first time.

For the first time in school history, SLO will have a freestyle qualifier. Naya Koc will compete in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle at the state championship. Junior year Koc won CIF but the state meet was canceled due to COVID-19 so now she will finally be able to compete at the state meet. This season, Koc broke four league records, three school records, and won CIF in the 100 and 50-meter freestyle.

Boys head coach Rick Ernstrom will finish his coaching career at the state meet after 53 years with SLO High. Matthew Perje, Ross Poletti, Daniel Elway and Diego Freeman-Garcia will compete in the men's 200 medleys, looking to break the school record at state.

Diving begins on Thursday and swimming begins Friday. The finals are on Saturday at Clovis West.