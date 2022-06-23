SLO native Anna Reed continues to shine with Harvard softball

Former Mission Prep softball player Anna Reed is continuing to shine at the next level with Harvard softball. Now entering her junior season with the Crimson, she has enjoyed her time growing in the classroom and on the diamond at one of the most reputable ivy league school's in the country.

Anna's father Shawn Reed is the head coach at Mission Prep and ever since the beginning, softball has always bonded them together.

"It was always a me and my dad thing... He was the one driving me to practice, and tournaments, he was the one catching me... There's a joke about the stereotypical softball dad and my dad was that dad. They are all the same, especially pitchers' dads, they are always the ones catching, they are amazing and I have so much love and respect for him for everything he has done for me," Reed said.

Reed is going into her junior season with Harvard, studying English for her undergraduate degree. Best of luck to Anna this season!

