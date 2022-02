Posted at 11:40 PM, Feb 04, 2022

Mission Prep tops San Luis Obispo 68 to 45 in the SLO Town Showdown match-up. JJ Howard finished with 24 points and Grant Callahan had a career-high 23 points.

