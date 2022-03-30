SLO volleyball tops Arroyo Grande in third straight win

Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 29, 2022

The San Luis Obispo boys volleyball team topped Arroyo Grande 3-1. The Tigers host Righetti on Friday at 5:30 p.m.



