SLO volleyball tops Arroyo Grande in third straight win

Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 02:16:08-04

The San Luis Obispo boys volleyball team topped Arroyo Grande 3-1.

The Tigers host Righetti on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

