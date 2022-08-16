Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Central Coast native Patrick Laird

Central Coast native and Mission Prep graduate Patrick Laird has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The sign comes after Tampa Bay placed running back Kenjon Barner on the injured reserve list. The Bucs now have a running back depth chart of five players.

Laird was an undrafted free agent out of Cal back in 2019 and then played 37 games for the Dolphins over the last three seasons. He became a free agent in March when the Dolphins chose not to extend the qualifying offer that would have made him a restricted free agent.

By Tuesday at 1 p.m. pacific time, the 90-man Tampa Bay roster must be cut to 85 players.

