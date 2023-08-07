Team USA eliminated by Sweden, 5-4, before the semifinal round for the first time in World Cup history

Team USA and Sweden kicked off their scheduled match this weekend in the round of 16 with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Team USA Has never failed to reach the semifinals of a World Cup before their 5-4 loss to Sweden.

The Women's National Team dominated the game, forcing Sweden's goalkeeper to stay on her toes and make saves during regulation.

Regulation ended with a 0-0 score, forcing penalty kicks.

The match was decided by the video assistant referee, determining Lina Hertig's penalty shot had crossed the goal line by a fraction of a centimeter after the US' Alyssa Naeher failed to stop to ball in the air after making the initial save.

Sweden will take on Japan, which cruised into the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway.

The Fifa Women's World Cup continues without the two-time defending world champs.