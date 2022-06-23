Templeton Run Club participates in B Supportive Relay

The Templeton Run Club ran for the B Supportive Relay on Tuesday night to help support healthcare workers and the Challenged Athletes Foundation which helps kids with physical limitations.

The group collectively ran a marathon starting in Morro Bay, and running down to Avila Beach. On the way, the team stopped by Sierra Vista to celebrate with healthcare workers.

The B Supportive Relay organization is doing one marathon-length run per day this month from the Canadian border to the Mexican border.

