The Mustangs lost a golden horseshoe on Saturday, falling to UC Davis 31-13

UC Davis defeated Cal Poly on the road for the 7th straight time on Saturday, 31-13 in the Battle of the Golden Horseshoe.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Bo Kelly threw for 191 yards in his first collegiate start for Cal Poly in the loss.

Junior wide receiver Evan Burkhart and redshirt freshman running back Troy Fletcher each notched touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly forced a UC Davis fumble on the opening kickoff, but the Aggies completed an 83-yard drive after forcing the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs. The drive ended with a touchdown from wide receiver Trent Tompkins to put UC Davis up 7-0.

UC Davis held a 24-0 lead against the Mustangs after UC Davis receiver C.J. Hutton rushed in for a 2-yard touchdown to open the second quarter and Tompkins rushed from the 1-yard line later in the quarter. The Aggies led the Mustangs on the ground by a staggering 174 yards.

Kelly put the Mustangs on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 15-yard pass to Burkhart. Cal Poly's next score came with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with a Troy Fletcher 2-yard run to complete the Mustang's 80-yard drive.

Cal Poly has an uphill battle to climb after falling 0-2 in Big Sky play when they host Idaho (2-0) on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. The Mustangs are expecting starting quarterback Sam Huard to be available against the Vandals.