The SLO Blues sweep MLB Academy Barons during weekend series with 10 inn. walk-off

After a 9-5 victory over the MLB Academy Barons on Saturday, the Blues looked to keep the momentum going Sunday afternoon.

JT Rican tied up the score 1-1 with a double down the first base line, scoring Cade OHara who lead off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single.

The game got sent into extra's with Jeriah Lewis at second base as the last out of the ninth inning.

Cade OHara reached base with a single to shallow right field that neither Baron's second baseman or right-fielder could grab to lead off the inning.

Sam DeCarlo followed suit, drawing a walk, setting up a bases-loaded, no outs situation for JT Rican.

Rican on a 1-2 count took a hit-by-pitch to send Lewis home from third for a walk-off win at Sinsheimer Stadium.

Boston Warkentin earned the win for Sunday's matchup.

The Blues host the Orange County Riptide on Tuesday at 5 p.m.