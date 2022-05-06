Three local gymnasts head to Junior Nationals in Arizona

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Three local gymnasts with Central Coast Gymnastics are headed to the Junior National Championships for the second straight year.

"It's very exciting and rewarding, we work all day long to try and get these kids ready for these big events... We're trying to grow the sport in this community, central coast gymnastics is a huge factor in San Luis Obispo... Over 650 kids that continually come to gymnastics," head coach Renato Deza said.

The Central Coast Gymnastics team is ready to represent San Luis Obispo on the big stage in Mesa, Arizona May 10th through the 15th.

