Two former student-athletes file lawsuits against Northwestern University on Monday over hazing allegations

A former volleyball player listed as Jane Doe has filed a lawsuit alleging hazing within Northwestern University's Women's Volleyball team.

Doe is seeking atleast $50,000 dollars in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Doe was subjected to hazing, harassment, bullying and retaliation as a member of the team.

Doe also sustained an injury while running suicides as punishment for allegedly breaking the team's COVID-19 protocols.

The university conducted an investigation on Doe's behalf and found hazing had taken place and as a result canceled two games.

Following Doe's injury, the former student-athlete claimed she had not played a game for Northwestern as a result of her role in the hazing investigation.

The filing alleges Doe was retaliated against for her role in the hazing investigation and names Northwestern University, university president Michael Schill, former president Morton Schapiro, the school’s board of trustees, university vice president for athletics and recreation Dr. Derrick Gragg, former university vice president for athletics and recreation Dr. James Phillips, and head volleyball coach Shane Davis as defendants.

The lawsuit comes in addition to another filed by former Wildcat's quarterback and wide receiver, lloyd Yates.

Yates alleges he was sexually assaulted by his teammates as part of a hazing ritual.

