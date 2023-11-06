UC Irvine Anteaters three-peat, ending Cal Poly women's soccer postseason run in Big West Championship

The Cal Poly women's soccer team season ended Sunday with a 1-0 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters at Titan Stadium in the Big West Championship.

While the Mustangs defeated the Anteaters earlier this season 2-1, it was a goal in the 39th-minute by UC Irvine's Mirayah Villalpando that sealed the three-peat for UC Irvine, who came into the tournament seeded at the fifth spot.

The Mustangs were seeking their fourth Big West tournament title with coach Alex Crozier and their sixth trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The women's soccer team finished the season with a 10-8-3 record, but with a young team are set up for success for the next few years.

Emma Brown was named Big West Defensive Player of the Year and the Mustangs were a team that scored by committee. Brown only allowed six goals in conference play, which was a conference best among defenders. 15 different players scored goals this season while 21 recorded at least one point.