UCSB Alumn Gabe Vincent makes NBA Finals Appearance

Former UCSB basketball star Gabe Vincent has helped Miami even the series against the Denver Nuggets.

In game two of the NBA finals, Vincent scored 23 points, four three-pointers, and tallied three assists.

Vincent went undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Miami Heat in 2019 from the NBA G-League.

The guard has played 19 playoff games for the Heat this season and is expected to get a heafty contract after the season is over according to NBA experts.

The former Gaucho is averaging 13.1 ppg with 3.9 assists, shooting 39 percent from downtown.

He scored a career-high 29 points in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Should the Heat win, Vincent will become the first Gaucho to win a ring since Brian Shaw won three as a member of the Lakers in the 2000s.

Game three of the NBA Finals continues on Wednesday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. on ABC.