UC Santa Barbara women's basketball tops Cal Poly 63-42 in their Big West opener.

Three of the Gauchos five Big West conference match-ups have been canceled so far this season. UCSB is now on a five-game win streak and host Long Beach State on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Cal Poly plays host to CSUN Saturday at 2 p.m. looking to snap their eight-game losing skid.