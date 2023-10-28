Week 10 Friday Night Highlights: St. Joseph Knights take down Mission Prep Royals 23-0

Mission Prep 0 St. Joseph 23

For the fifth straight week in a row, the Knights defense doesn't allow more than 10 points.

St. Joseph secured the second spot in Mountain League standings, with their only loss to Arroyo Grande.

Running back Carter Vargas had two touchdowns in the first half to kick off a 14-0 start at halftime.

Mark Pullman and the defensive line were impressive all game, not allowing Mission Prep's run game to shine while preventing them from entering field goal territory all game.

Paso Robles 21 Arroyo Grande 28

Arroyo Grande remains on top of Mountain League standings. The Eagles sit with only one loss on the season and remained undefeated in league play.

The Bearcats didn't go down without a fight. Paso might have started their season slowly, but the offense has caught fire as of late. Both teams were tied at 7-7 heading into the third quarter when Drake Missamore and the Eagles erupted for two touchdowns in the 3rd quarter to create a lead.

Paso found the endzone once in the fourth quarter, but failed to score on their last drive of the game to seal the victory and light the fireworks for Arroyo Grande.

Pioneer Valley 24 Atascadero 42

The Panthers exploded for a quick 17 points in the first quarter to lead the Greyhounds 17-7 entering the second quarter.

Those hot legs cooled down as the game wore on and Atascadero reminded us why they're the reigning Central Section CIF Champs.

Kane Cooks ran in for a quarterback keeper in the second quarter to pull the Greyhounds within three points.

Mason Degnan stepped up in front of Panther's McJohn's pass for an interception that was taken all the way to the house to lead 21-17.

From then on, the Greyhounds stepped on the Panther's throats and finished the regular season undefeated, defeating Pioneer Valley 42-24.

Other scores

San Luis Obispo 17 Templeton 14

Morro Bay 43 Cabrillo 21

Nipomo 23 Righetti 24

Lompoc 14 Santa Ynez 17