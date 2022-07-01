Watch Now
What is Bobby Bonilla Day? MLB player who retired in 2001 still collects hefty salary

Osamu Honda/ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets Bobby Bonilla busts out of his hitting slump with this swing, to gave him a grand slam against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning, June 1, 1992 at New Yorks Shea Stadium. Bonilla, who wore earplugs during game on Saturday with Atlanta to block out the boos of unhappy fans, was given a long and loud standing ovation after his grand slam and ended the game with a career-high six RBIs as the Mets won 14-1. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 12:25:59-04

July 1 has become an unofficial holiday for Mets fans. The day is known as Bobby Bonilla Day.

Bonilla retired from MLB more than two decades ago, yet still gets paid a salary more than many players.

The Mets reportedly pay him $1.19 million annually on July 1.

When Bonilla signed with the Mets, he had his salary deferred into annual payments from 2011 through 2035. The owners of the Mets were involved in Bernie Madoff’s investment schemes and expected a 10% return on investments annually.

Although the Mets are under new ownership, the club continues to pay Bonilla.

Bonilla was a six-time MLB All-Star and won a World Series with the Marlins in 1997.

