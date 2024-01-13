Where to watch Saturday's NFL Wild Card games

This weekend kicks off the first slate of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend games.

On Saturday, the Houston Texans take on the Cleveland Browns starting at 1:30 p.m. PT with the game airing on NBC.

Saturday's second game, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Miami Dolphins, begins at 5 p.m. PT and will stream exclusively on NBC's paid streaming service, Peacock.

While local football fans will be able to watch the Houston vs. Cleveland game on KSBY, the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game can only be seen via the Peacock app.

KSBY is owned by the E.W. Scripps Company and is not owned by NBC Universal; therefore, there was no local control over the decision regarding where viewers could watch the game.

To send feedback to NBC, click here: www.nbc.com/contact-us

To send feedback to Peacock, click here: www.peacocktv.com/help/article/contact-us-in-customer-service

KSBY will also be the home for Sunday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT.