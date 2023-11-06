Women of Wrestling's The Beast and Jungle Grrrl competed in the San Luis Obispo Spartan Trifecta on Saturday

Santa Margarita Ranch was home of the San Luis Obispo Spartan Trifecta on Saturday and Sunday.

Two W.O.W. superheros, Jungle Grrrl and The Beast, participated in the Beast 21K to complete their trifecta.

From foes to friends, or, foes to family, these two wrestlers dealt with challenges that brought them closer together.

Erica Porter, otherwise known as Jungle Grrrl, is a two-time Ultimate pro Wrestling Champion, and a W.O.W. World Champion. Now she's here to help The Beast train at the Spartan Trifecta to help push her to her limits.

"A Spartan race is a lot of an intellectual race, so it's a lot of how do you push yourself through," Porter said. "It's a it's a mind body experience and so is wrestling."

The 49-year-old was given a stage four diagnosis of breast cancer and will be in treatment for the rest of her life. She says movement is a powerful thing.

"There's either the people that allow the world to impact them or those that choose to impact the world," Porter said. "I choose to impact the world until I can't, I will. And that is how I live my life."

How is Erica Porter going to live her life? By helping her nemesis turned friend regain her championship belt.

"You put your differences aside and you do what's right, because in the end, I respect a competitor," Porter said of Barnett. "I respect what she brought to the mat each and every time that we competed. And it was important for me for her to regain her title, which is not yet happened, but it will."

Jungle Grrrl has since retired from the sport and isn't competing for the championship belt any longer. But, seeing as her former rival turned friend is who she calls the best competitor W.O.W. has ever seen, she's helping The Beast compete in her last leg of the Spartan Trifecta while pushing her past her limits.

"The way she pushes me, no other competitor pushes me the way she does," Twana Barnett, The Beast, said. "She makes me strive to be better."

The course ran 13.1 miles long, teeming with 30 obstacles with elevation changes and uneven terrain. It is notorious around the world for its degree of difficulty, and they ran it side by side.

Both Jungle Grrrl and The Beast walked away with a medal for finishing the Beast 21k, The Beast is one step closer in her training for her championship belt.