Starbucks’ New Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso Looks So Good

Just like the pumpkin spice latte means fall is on the way, you can also count on Starbucks to usher in spring a bit early with some new treats and coffee drinks, even if it’s still cold and snowy where you are.

Hitting menus now, you’ll find two brand-new non-dairy drinks: Iced Chocolate Almondmilk Shaken Espresso and Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. While the almond milk espresso blends espresso with cocoa and notes of malt, the brown sugar espresso has brown sugar, which is sure to wake you up in the morning.

The iced brown sugar oat milk beverage starts with Starbucks blonde espresso, then is shaken up with brown sugar and cinnamon and topped off with oat milk. It marks the addition of Oatly oat milk to Starbucks’ permanent menu nationwide as the fourth non-dairy milk alternative available for customers.

The new drinks are actually just two items that will be added to Starbucks’ new Iced Shaken Espresso line, which will be a permanent addition to their menu. The hand-shaken process, which was first introduced at Starbucks in 2003, is modeled after mixology and cools beverages quickly to allow the ingredients to mix perfectly and bring out their flavors.

So far, the brown sugar oat milk drink is getting mostly good reviews on social media. On Twitter, @luceroicantu called it “divine”:

got the new @Starbucks brown sugar oat milk latte and it is, to the shock of no one, divine — Lucero Cantu (@luceroicantu) March 2, 2021

And @mmary_jay declared it “so good I’m close to tears”:

y’all the oatmilk brown sugar drink at starbucks is so good i’m close to tears — mrs.pennywise (@mmary_jay) March 2, 2021

Other spring drinks you can find already on the menu include their Iced Pineapple Matcha, Iced Guava Passionfruit and a whole line of refreshers, including a new Kiwi Starfruit flavor made with kiwi juice, star fruit juice and real pieces of kiwi.

If you’re looking for something to eat next time you make a coffee run, Starbucks has also added a new vegetarian food item to their permanent menu.

The Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box includes chickpea bites, snap peas, mini carrots, dried cranberry and nut mix and avocado spread. The fully plant-based box has 15 grams of protein.

Which new spring menu item from Starbucks are you most excited to try?

