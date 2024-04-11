Success! SpaceX launched Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 7:25 a.m.

Those living near Vandenberg could hear a loud sonic boom when the rocket's first-stage booster landed back on base.

The rocket is set to deliver the U.S. Space Force's Weather System Follow-on -- Microwave (WSF-M) satellite to low Earth orbit.

Space Force officials say the satellite will provide essential weather data, such as ocean surface wind speed and direction, ice thickness, snow depth, and soil moisture. The data will reportedly be used in military mission planning and operations.

The rocket's first-stage booster has made it back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX tweeted that with fairing separation complete, it marked "the first time SpaceX is using flight-proven fairings for an NSSL mission."