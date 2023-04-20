Watch Now
Suspect convicted for double-murder in Morro Bay in 2001

Sharee Gibson Neel
Posted at 6:02 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 09:02:06-04

More than two decades after the crime took place, a jury convicted a man for the killings of 11 year old Jerry Rios, and his uncle, 37 year old Stephen Wells.

Stephen Deflaun was found guilty of shooting and killing the two at the Morro Strand State Beach in July 2001.

This shooting was a result of an argument over a campsite.

After shooting the boy and his uncle, Deflaun then shot at a park ranger, which he was also found guilty of.

Deflaun has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and for three years following the shootings he failed every competency hearing.

In fact, he was actually sent to the Atascadero State Hospital by a judge back in 2004.

In that same year, a conclusion was reached that he will not be able to stand trial..that he was incompetent.

That ruling changed in December of 2021, and he was held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail until the date of his trial—according to the County Sheriff’s Office website.

