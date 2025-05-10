UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of PG&E customers in North SLO County

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.) — PG&E reports that power has been restored for most residents in North San Luis Obispo County.

As of 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, all affected areas west of Highway 101 in Templeton and near Lake Nacimiento were no longer impacted by the outage.

Five customers in a small area east of Highway 101 and North Main Street in Templeton are still without power. The estimated restoration time for that neighborhood is reported to be 5 p.m.

PG&E officials told KSBY that the cause of the outage was a failed overhead conductor, known more commonly as a broken wire.

ORIGINAL (2:30 p.m.) — According to PG&E, 3,196 customers are without power in Templeton and near Lake Nacimiento Saturday afternoon.

The power outage was reported at 1:40 p.m.

Impacted areas in Templeton include some neighborhoods on the east side of Highway 101 north of Abramson Road, as well as most of the neighborhoods west of Highway 101.

The outage also extends west of Templeton near Highway 46 and Old Creek Road, and northwest to Lake Nacimiento.

PG&E estimates that power will be restored in the area by 5 p.m.

The company has not yet reported a cause of the outage.