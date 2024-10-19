Are your trees in good shape for storm season?

Downed trees are part of the aftermath of a Central Coast storm. For many San Luis Obispo County residents, fallen trees and branches are expected.

Templeton resident Jeffry Wiesinger says regular tree maintenance is part of living here.

“It’s something that we gotta deal with being homeowners on the Central Coast — make sure your trees are getting taken care of so they’re not falling or hurting people or property,” Wiesinger said.

He’s become accustomed to the yearly storm season in his ten years living in Templeton.

“A couple big branches have fallen over the years, so at least every year, sometimes every six months depending on the seasons, we’ll have them trimmed back, get some of the branches away from the house, away from the roof,” Wiesinger said.

Morgan Scovell, Certified Arborist at 4th Generation Tree, recommends homeowners have their trees looked at every year before the storms begin.

“We get flooded with calls when the storm’s happening,” Scovell said. “You can have us out beforehand and do some preventative maintenance.”

Scovell added that there are telltale signs that a tree needs professional care.

“Major deadwood. If you look up at your tree and see big dead limbs, you should probably give somebody a call. Those can come down and hurt somebody,” Scovell said.

If the tree is so large that it touches a structure, that’s another sign a professional is needed.

“If it’s majorly overgrown, it’s probably a good idea to just get a certified arborist out and look at the tree. We can take some weight out of it, do some thinning. Thinning is really good. That lessens the wind resistance,” Scovell said.

Other warning signs to watch for include:

