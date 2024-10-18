Cannabis cultivation center proposed in Templeton

Thursday evening, the Templeton Area Advisory Group discussed the latest details of Eden's Dream, a cannabis cultivation and processing center.

Originally proposed in 2018, the project would include a 35,500 square-foot greenhouse for indoor cannabis cultivation and two metal barn structures - 980 and 9,000 square-feet, respectively - for cannabis processing.

Templeton resident Shawn Sherman said he and his wife chose to build the project in Templeton because it's their home and an area with the necessary zoning regulations to allow for their planned cannabis activities.

Sherman said he did take the public's input into their plans, modifying the original project to account for their feedback.

"To address concerns from neighbors about potential visual or odor impacts, we have removed outdoor cultivation from the project scope," Sherman said.

Templeton residents can relay their opinions on the project to TAAG at templetonaag@gmail.com.