CDC reports flu season is worst it's been since swine flu of 2009-10

So far this flu season, the CDC has reported at least 24 million flu cases in the U.S. That's resulted in around 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths. Historically speaking, the month of February is the peak of flu season.

Adventist Health Twin Cities Community Hospital reports it's seeing a drop in flu patients this week. Doctors there recommend not only the flu vaccine but also the RSV vaccine as patients are getting "sicker than normal" with this year's flu strain.

According to Dr. Kevin Colton, positive flu tests have risen 30 percent nationally in the past two weeks and people can protect themselves by taking a few simple steps.

“Behaviorally, we can try and just stay away from crowds," Dr. Colton recommended. "We can stay away from sick people. But, get vaccinated, and it's not too late right now. We've had a 30% increase just in the last two weeks in flu cases.”

According to Colton, roughly 90 percent of his patients are vaccinated and he doesn't see a huge spike in flu illnesses in the area compared to the rest of the country. However, those who seek treatment that aren't vaccinated report symptoms such as fever, chills, body aches, cough, runny nose, and night sweats that last for up to two weeks. Those who have received the vaccination report milder symptoms that last for a few days.

“A lot of people are just staying away from vaccines," Colton said. "I've certainly had a number of my patients say that, and that's unfortunate because that is probably the driver of this current flu season.”

Dr. Colton recommends treating this season like the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wash your hands frequently, stay away from sick people, maintain a good distance between yourself and another person in line at the store, and test yourself early.

If you've gotten your flu vaccine and in four to five months the disease is still prevalent in your area, Dr. Colton recommends getting a booster. Both at-home COVID-19 and flu tests can be found at local pharmacies.