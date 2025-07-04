Community lines Main Street for annual Fourth of July parade

Templeton came together in a big way Friday for the 45th annual Fourth of July parade.

With the theme United We Soar, the parade is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Templeton and is truly a community effort.

Costing more than $6,000 each year to organize, donations from locals and businesses make it all possible.

Donna Chesebrough is the co-founder of Chesebrough Farm and served as the parade's grand marshal, honoring her decades of dedication to agriculture, education and local youth.

The event along Main Street brought family and friends together.

"My youngest grandson, who is almost 17, is an Eagle football player and he was on one of the floats, and we saw him and he saw us and we just cheered for everybody and it's a big day; Big day for him and for the entire family is here," said Templeton resident Darlene Houston.

This year's parade helps fund scholarships and leadership programs for Templeton High School students.