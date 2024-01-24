Community members debate Templeton gas station project, but supervisors have final say

Tuesday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors discussed construction plans for a large, 24/7 gas station in Templeton.

The Templeton community is divided over whether it’s the right fit for their town. Roughly equal numbers of Templeton residents both for and against the gas station showed up at the board meeting.

Those in favor cited the fueling station’s 24/7 hours of operation as a selling point that would serve those in the community in addition to those passing through.

One resident said, “We don’t think about the people that when we’re all asleep they’re out there working. I used to be one of those, and it was sure nice to stop and get a cup of coffee and get a snack at two or three o’clock in the morning.”

Another proponent of the gas station mentioned that its location would be beneficial to drivers in and out of the city.

“I believe that this project will benefit travelers from outside of the county using the 101 corridor that will create an easy on and off capability for southbound traffic,” the resident said.

Those against the project referenced the station’s hours of operation, stating, “This is close to residential homes. The noise is gonna be louder.”

Nancy Shaw, a longtime resident of Templeton, said she specifically sought out a home there because of the city’s reputation as a small and quiet community.

“The Templeton Community Design Plan calls for quiet office and medical buildings in that area. A gas station is the opposite,” Shaw said.

She added that development itself isn’t the problem. She would support construction in the same area but feels a gas station isn’t the right choice.

“We’re not against development at all. We wish he would put something else in,” Shaw said.

Ultimately, the Board of Supervisors agreed 3-2 to move forward with the project, keeping its 24/7 hours of operation in place.

