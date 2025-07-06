Crews responding to vegetation fire burning in east Templeton

Emergency personnel are responding to a vegetation fire burning in east Templeton Saturday evening.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that the fire is burning at the intersection of Rancho Road and Kiln House Road.

Several air and ground resources are reportedly en route to the fire, including air attack, fire engines, and dozers.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show heavy smoke rising from the fire.

The blaze appears to be burning near several structures.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.