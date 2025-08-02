UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Templeton

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) — Forward progress on the fire was stopped around 1 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The agency reported that units will continue to mop up hot spots for the next hour.

ORIGINAL (12:30 p.m.) — Fire crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning in west Templeton Saturday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Officials say the blaze is burning at a slow rate of speed near Vineyard Drive and Hidden Valley Road.

The fire department reported at 12:18 p.m. that the fire had burned a quarter of an acre and had the potential to grow to 5 acres.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.