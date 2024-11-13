From pumpkins to trees, how one Templeton farm quickly transitions to Christmas season

At Templeton’s Jack Creek Farms, there’s less than one day between the end of pumpkin season and the beginning of Christmas tree sales.

This year, the farm’s co-owners, Becky Sumpter and Mandy Evenson, predict they may sell out more quickly than usual.

“We might sell out our first day this year,” Evenson said.

Few farmers on the Central Coast still attempt Christmas tree farming as limited varieties can tolerate the climate.

“The vast majority of the Christmas trees that are purchased on the Central Coast are grown up in Oregon and Washington because they have the cooler weather. They have a climate that trees are better suited toward,” Sumpter said.

Jack Creek Farms offers two varieties: Monterey Cyprus and Monterey Pine.

This year, 40 trees are within the 5-7 foot range, while the others are smaller.

“I only have a small, dedicated patch on my farm. Each year that I harvest a tree, I'll replant a tree right back,” Sumpter said.

Another reason there are fewer trees this year is due to harsh weather over previous years.

“We've just had the last several years of really bad floods, bad droughts, intense heat. That means we're kind of at an in-between year where I don't have as many trees available for picking as I did say last year because those cumulative effects have finally impacted this year's harvest."

Fortunately, the farm owners said their customers enjoy supporting locally-grown Christmas trees.

“My favorite thing is the number of families that have come back year after year and saying it was the best tree they've ever had. It's lasted the longest. It smelled amazing. It stayed so green and vibrant,” Evenson said.

Christmas trees will be available for sale at Jack Creek Farms starting the day after Thanksgiving.