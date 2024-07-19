Watch Now
Hotel proposed off North Main St. in Templeton

Red region denotes where hotel would be constructed, if approved
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 18, 2024

Developer Dirk Winter is requesting a conditional use permit for the construction of a 60-unit hotel off of North Main Street in Templeton.

The Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) will review the proposal at this month's meeting.

Templeton’s small community of less than 9,000 people currently has one hotel under construction off of Las Tablas Rd.

However, that could change if a new hotel request is approved by San Luis Obispo County officials.

The 3.4-acre parcel of land currently sits vacant at the intersection of Creekside Ranch Road and North Main Street across from the Templeton Ranch neighborhood.

Winter, the owner of Moonstone Hotels in Cambria, has developed a number of properties in San Luis Obispo County including the Cambria Pines Lodge and the Paso Robles Inn.

