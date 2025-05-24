How you can get involved in Templeton's annual July 4th parade

The Rotary Club of Templeton is hard at work prepping for this year's annual 4th of July Parade.

Rotary Club President Wendy Dow said they could use more hands to make the event a success.

“We desperately need volunteers. That’s what makes this parade run. So our entire rotary organization, we enlist all of our friends and family, any businesses, anyone that wants to, that is willing to start early and hang with us for the parade," Dow said.

This year's parade will also include a new feature — a Grand Marshal nominated by Templeton residents.

“This will be the first time ever we’ve invited the community to come on and to nominate our Grand Marshal," Dow said. "We don’t know everyone and we don’t see every facet of our community, so we have a link on the website where people can go and they can nominate."

The parade is funded by sponsors. All proceeds from event sponsors go toward scholarships for Templeton students.

Abigail Cook received a $2,500 award last year to apply toward her first year's tuition at Cal Poly.

“My first year, I wasn't working at all, so I wanted to kind of focus on like, like getting used to the workload of like being a college student, so that was really nice that I can just focus on school," Cook said.

Dow explained that the more sponsors they secure, the more scholarship money they're able to award.

For more information on parade specifics, click on the corresponding link:



If you'd like to volunteer to help with this year's parade, contact information@templeton4thjulyparade.com.