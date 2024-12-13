'I never had a bad experience': Templeton CHP PIO retires after 30 years

Patrick Seebart, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area's Public Information Officer, is retiring on Friday after 30 years of service.

The officer sent a heartfelt email to several news outlets including KSBY on Tuesday.

"When I took the job as the PIO, I was a little nervous. Speaking in front of people was not my favorite thing to do. And 'dealing' with the media had me a little nervous," Seebart wrote. "As it turns out, working with all of you turned out to be a very positive experience. [...] I never had a bad experience."

The official added that he will be taking the position of "full-time Grandpa" after his retirement.

Officer Seebart will reportedly be replaced by Officer Ryan Armstrong, who he called a "great guy" and an "asset" to the agency in Tuesday's email.