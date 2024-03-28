‘It felt real’: Templeton High students experience 'Every 15 Minutes' program

Schools across the United States have participated in the Every 15 Minutes program for decades in an effort to educate high schoolers about the risks of driving under the influence.

This year, Templeton High School also participated, engaging its upperclassmen in a two-day simulation that included a dramatized car crash and funeral.

“There were sirens in the morning and then like an officer came in and he said there’s been someone who passed away. There’s been a car accident and there was kind of just a feeling of shock a little bit,” said student Audrey Higgins.

While she knew the program was a simulation, she couldn’t help but feel as if it were real life.

“I think it was really, really moving, especially today, because it just felt so real,” Higgins said.

JD Black, who portrayed the victim of the simulated crash, felt similarly.

“I’m just glad it’s not real,” Black said.

More than 17,000 people lose their lives to alcohol-related collisions each year.

But since the Every 15 Minutes program was started, statistics have improved. It’s now every 22 minutes that someone is killed in an alcohol-related crash.

“I think most people know that this is a real problem,” Black said.

Last year, CHP’s Templeton office arrested 52 people under the age of 21 for driving under the influence.

However, students like JD and Audrey show that the attitude around safe driving may change as a result of this program.

“That’s really what I hope comes out of this is that people speak up when they see drunk driving or they see drunk driving about to happen,” Black said.

If you’d like to bring the Every 15 Minutes program to your campus, you can find helpful resources about funding and necessary deadlines here.

