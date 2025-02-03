Lithium ION batteries spark debris fire in Templeton, firefighters say

Lithium ION batteries sparked a debris fire at the Waste Management Recycling Facility on La Cruz Way in Templeton last week, according to the Templeton Fire Department.

The call came in at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say responding crews found a large amount of trash on fire on both sides of the facility's transfer area.

It took the firefighters about 30 minutes to knock down the flames, which did not spread to any buildings.

Templeton Fire is reminding people to make sure all lithium ION batteries are disposed of properly.

