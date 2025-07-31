'Little Shop of Horrors' to premiere this weekend in Templeton

A popular musical that was eventually adapted for the big screen is coming to a stage near you.

Representatives with nonprofit Wine Country Theatre say they're taking a big step forward with its largest production to date — the cult-classic musical "Little Shop of Horrors."

It's a horror-rock comedy musical about a florist who raises a plant that feeds on human flesh and blood.

"Yeah, it's campy, it's satirical, but there's the human element to it," said director Jacob Shearer. "It's what do you do to get what you want? And what do you do when you get what you want? And it's not always exactly how you think it's going to be."

The show is promised to be a high-energy and visually stunning production, featuring what's described as some of the best local performers and artists.

"It's a metaphor for social media, for everything we view as success today," Shearer continued. "Whether it's money, likes, followers — what are we selling and what are we feeding to get that?"

The show opens Friday, Aug. 1, at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more, including show times and how to purchase tickets, on the organization's website.