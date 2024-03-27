Local students raise and release rainbow trout into Santa Margarita Lake

A group of students from Templeton Home School and Cayucos Elementary School released dozens of rainbow trout fry into Santa Margarita Lake Tuesday as part of a school project.

The rainbow trout eggs, along with the fish tank and chiller, were donated by Creek Lands Conservation for the students to help with their growth from the beginning of life to their introduction into the lake.

The students had a blast releasing them Tuesday, but it’s also an educational opportunity to get experience with nature via the school’s Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

“When they come out here and do something, it’s an opportunity for us to take them under our wing and answer any questions they might have," Tim Faes, San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Supervising Ranger, said. "Just help them enjoy the outdoors. Hopefully, they’ll come back again someday.”

Donnia Callahan, a Templeton Home School educator, said if any local school districts are interested in school projects like this, they can reach out to the Templeton Unified School District for more information.