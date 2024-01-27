'Lots of fun': Special education students enjoy winter prom event in Templeton

Friday was a memorable night for a special group of students in the north county area.

It was the Let Your Light Shine Winter Prom event for special education high school students of northern San Luis Obispo County.

The event was dedicated to creating a memorable and inclusive experience for special education high school students up to age 22, according to Success Charities, the group that organized it.

"Hopefully I get to see my friends and I hope that I can have lots of fun," said Ethan Reed, a 19-year-old Paso Robles High School student who attended the event. "And I am just super excited for how much fun this is."

The prom was held at American Legion Hall in Templeton and featured a night of music and dancing, a photo booth to capture memorable events, pizza and cookies, and keep-sake t-shirts to commemorate the evening, among other things.

Success Charities partnered with Upscale Resale for dresses and suits and Designs School of Cosmetology for hair, nails and makeup services. This allowed all attendees to feel their best for their milestone event.