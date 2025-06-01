Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityTempleton

Actions

Mountain lion involved in crash on SR-46 Sunday morning

HWY 46 Police Lights.png
KSBY
HWY 46 Police Lights.png
Posted

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a mountain lion on State Route 46 near Templeton Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the crash on eastbound SR-46 near York Mountain Road just before 11:30 a.m.

Officials say a white pick-up truck was involved in the collision, and no one was hurt.

Initially, CHP reported that the mountain lion was deceased and lying in the westbound lane.

However, at 11:31 a.m., officials said the animal was still breathing.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was called to the crash around 11:47 a.m.

California State Parks officials are expected to arrive at the scene around 12:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

As of 11:55 p.m., Caltrans has not reported any road closures or delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community