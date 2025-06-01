Mountain lion involved in crash on SR-46 Sunday morning

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a mountain lion on State Route 46 near Templeton Sunday morning.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the crash on eastbound SR-46 near York Mountain Road just before 11:30 a.m.

Officials say a white pick-up truck was involved in the collision, and no one was hurt.

Initially, CHP reported that the mountain lion was deceased and lying in the westbound lane.

However, at 11:31 a.m., officials said the animal was still breathing.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was called to the crash around 11:47 a.m.

California State Parks officials are expected to arrive at the scene around 12:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

As of 11:55 p.m., Caltrans has not reported any road closures or delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.