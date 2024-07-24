Native American families receive free backpacks & school supplies

This Tuesday marked Tribal TANF of Atascadero’s third Backpacking 4 Education event, a backpack and school supply giveaway for Native American families.

Families stopped by Templeton Park to pick up a Jansport backpack filled with supplies for their child's grade level.

Cari Stephenson, event organizer and Family Wellness Coordinator for Tribal TANF Atascadero, said the need has grown each year of this event.

“As the years go on, the need grows, so this year we bought 150 Jansport backpacks and they’re all accounted for," Stephenson said.

Those backpacks will be distributed to students of all ages in San Benito, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. However, Stephenson said San Luis Obispo County has the greatest need.

“Here in San Luis Obispo is where we serve the most,” Stephenson said.

She expects to distribute anywhere from 50 to 90 backpacks to SLO County students alone.

Katie Reynoso picked up backpacks for her grandchildren on Tuesday.

“[TANF] has been actually a really good support system for us. Just the wellness programs, the cultural experiences, the relief of the backpacks for our kids to go to school,” Reynoso said.

Her granddaughter, Aravis Reynoso, said her backpack felt special.

“I like the green color!” Aravis said.

Tribal TANF is a federally funded organization that provides support for Native American families in need, with 74 different sites across the county and 17 in California.

Native American families who didn’t make it to Tuesday’s giveaway can contact Cari Stephenson at (559) 760-0156.