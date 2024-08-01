Picketers aim to 'send strong message' to Adventist Health

A group of protesters from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) picketed in front of Adventist Health Twin Cities - speaking out against low wages and high health care costs.

CT Scan and X-ray Technologist under Adventist Health, Anna Polanco, said the union is hoping to send a strong message to Adventist Health - which owns both Adventist Health Twin Cites and Adventist Health Sierra Vista.

“We’re serious about keeping the same benefits that we’ve had for all of these years and remaining competitive when it comes to bringing in employees to work at this hospital. People are going to leave if it becomes more expensive to work their job,” Polanco said.

According to the protesters, Adventist Health will now require employees to pay for their health benefits out of pocket. The workers didn’t pay for this cost previously and say they’re concerned because their wages are already low.

Adventist Health gave a statement in response, which said:

“Providing safe, high-quality care is our top priority at Adventist Health. Patient care is not impacted by today’s event, and all services continue to be available. Adventist Health is proud of our commitment to providing competitive wages and benefits in all of our markets. We will continue to negotiate with SEIU in good faith and look forward to finding a solid path forward that will care for our valued associates and deliver exceptional-quality care to our patients.”